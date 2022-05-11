Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $8.96

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. TheStreet downgraded CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CEMEX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CEMEX by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,452 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CEMEX by 38.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CEMEX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. 7,042,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,818,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

