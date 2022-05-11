Brokerages Set Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Target Price at $8.38

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

CASA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter worth $86,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. 899,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $341.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

