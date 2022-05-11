Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT at $221.25

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.35. 10,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,929. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $120.16 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average of $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,229,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 195,430 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.