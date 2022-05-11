Brokerages Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($1.07). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Wix.com by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 181,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 104,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Wix.com by 12,834.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 391,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 388,246 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.24.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

