Brokerages Expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million.

In related news, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment acquired 12,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,579.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 41,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,269,000. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSVR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,258. Reservoir Media has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

