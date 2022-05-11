Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

OCUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

