Brokerages Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.83 Million

Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $13.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $15.87 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $73.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.29 million to $113.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $167.57 million, with estimates ranging from $142.40 million to $207.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 171.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

MIRM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

