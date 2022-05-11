Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Announce $4.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will announce $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.07. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $3.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $15.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $17.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $16.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Littelfuse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Littelfuse by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.35. 128,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

