Brokerages Expect F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Announce $2.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for F5’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.28. F5 reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F5 will report full year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.

F5 stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.63. 818,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a one year low of $166.02 and a one year high of $249.00.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,810. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

