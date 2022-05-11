Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post $0.80 EPS

Analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.94. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

Shares of ENPH traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,681. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 129.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.66 and its 200 day moving average is $184.52.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

