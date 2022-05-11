Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

CNP stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

