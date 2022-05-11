Brokerages Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post $0.80 EPS

Brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VIRT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $219,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 253.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

VIRT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. 15,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

