Brokerages Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.22). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 223,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,311. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OptiNose by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 1,762.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

