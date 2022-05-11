Brokerages Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leap Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:LPTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,064. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 505.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 988,647 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

