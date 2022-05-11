Brokerages Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $56.49. 3,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after buying an additional 1,197,807 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after buying an additional 589,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $22,079,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 422,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

