Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.78. 1,058,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,321. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,371.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -516.67%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

