Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.
BMRN stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,429 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
