Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

BMRN stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,429 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.