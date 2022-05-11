Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Abiomed posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $4,749,140. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abiomed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Abiomed by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.49. The company had a trading volume of 290,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $227.25 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.01.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

