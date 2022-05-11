Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Broadcom worth $221,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,179,087,000 after purchasing an additional 138,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $14.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $567.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,218. The firm has a market cap of $231.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $594.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.