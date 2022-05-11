Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Announces Earnings Results

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share.

BHF stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. 59,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHF. Barclays cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

