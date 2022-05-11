Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will report $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $5.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,867. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after buying an additional 809,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,153,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 239,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

