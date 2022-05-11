Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $27.45.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $69,947.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,267,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

