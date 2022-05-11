Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 1,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,212. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.