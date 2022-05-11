Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €96.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €96.00 ($101.05) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($104.21) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price on Brenntag in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($86.32) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($92.11) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($118.95) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.04 ($96.89).

Shares of FRA:BNR traded down €4.18 ($4.40) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €67.16 ($70.69). 781,890 shares of the stock were exchanged. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($59.21). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €76.14.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

