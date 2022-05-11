Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.09. 8,179,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,149. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $465.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

