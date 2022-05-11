Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 57,131 Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,131 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 14,848,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $425.02 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hut 8 Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.