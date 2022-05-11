Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,945 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,439 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Perficient worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,492 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $1,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,598 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,004 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. 318,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,919. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

