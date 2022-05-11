Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 15,255 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 228,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.09. 6,475,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.