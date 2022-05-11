Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 2.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $130.95. 815,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,631. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.61. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

