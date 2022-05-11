Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ED traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,520. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

