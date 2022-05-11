Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $5.54 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. Cintas comprises 2.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,574.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $64,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $378.23. The stock had a trading volume of 545,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.74 and a 200 day moving average of $410.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

