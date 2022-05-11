Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $357,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,781. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.