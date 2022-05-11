Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,758,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.