Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 153,254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,276,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $46.90. 131,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,421. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

