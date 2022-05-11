Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.33. 5,001,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.23 and its 200-day moving average is $353.42.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,681 shares of company stock valued at $120,472,775. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.