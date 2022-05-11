Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $192.02. 3,283,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.38. The company has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.