BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 13.7%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 12,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,166,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BRC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

