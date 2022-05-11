BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 13.7%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 12,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,166,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BRC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88.
BRC Company Profile (NYSE:BRCC)
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
