Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.09

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a return on equity of 241.17% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 43.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the third quarter worth $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the third quarter worth $2,034,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 14.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

