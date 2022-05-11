Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $143.34

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$143.34 and last traded at C$143.50, with a volume of 14072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$147.71.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$218.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$184.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.93.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.5500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.