Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOUYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bouygues from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bouygues from €36.00 ($37.89) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bouygues will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

