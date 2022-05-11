Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $5.79 on Wednesday, reaching $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 40,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

