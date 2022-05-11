Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boot Barn updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.

BOOT stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,080. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

