Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boot Barn updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.
BOOT stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,080. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
