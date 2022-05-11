BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 18,327 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $274.16 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.56 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.11 and a 200-day moving average of $317.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

