BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 124,073 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 124,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Targa Resources stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

