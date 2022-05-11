BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,284,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,177 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Vipshop by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 33,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,569 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vipshop by 7,924.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

