BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 2,938 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.20% of Qualys worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Qualys by 61.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,077 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 7.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter valued at about $710,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.55. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $150.10. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,174,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.