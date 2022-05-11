BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,501 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.20% of Zai Lab worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after buying an additional 83,791 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $181.92.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 488.16%. The business had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

