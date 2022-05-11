BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $10.62 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.84% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $49.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12.

