BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

ALNY stock opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.16 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

