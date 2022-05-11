BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $128.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.77. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

